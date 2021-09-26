Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund will host Sporting CP at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday in the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Borussia Dortmund beat Turkish side Besiktas 2-1 away from home in their first Champions League game of the season.

Jude Bellingham and Erling Braut Haaland both got on the scoresheet in the first half for Borussia Dortmund before Francisco Montero scored a late consolation good for the home team.

Sporting CP were comprehensively beaten in their first Champions League game against Ajax. Sporting CP lost the game 5-1 on home turf to the Dutch outfit. They will now be looking to bounce back from that defeat on Tuesday.

Sporting CP are the defending champions of the Portuguese Primeira Liga and are unbeaten in their title defense so far. They go into the game on Tuesday off the back of two consecutive 1-0 league victories.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP in the past. Borussia Dortmund won both games.

The two sides last met in the fourth round of the group stages of the UEFA Champions League back in 2016. The German side won the game 1-0, with Adrian Ramos scoring the sole goal of the game early in the first half.

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W

Sporting CP Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP Team News

Borussia Dortmund

The Black and Yellows have a rather lengthy injury list which includes Julian Brandt, Mateu Morey, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Steffen Tigges.

Star striker Erling Braut Haaland missed Borussia Dortmund's last game after suffering a muscular injury. His involvement on Tuesday is in doubt.

Injured: Julian Brandt, Mateu Morey, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Steffen Tigges

Doubtful: Erling Braut Haaland

Suspended: None

Sporting CP

Pedro Goncalves and Goncalo Inacio are both unavailable for selection due to injuries and will miss Tuesday's game.

Injured: Pedro Goncalves, Goncalo Inacio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel; Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Yousouffa Moukoko

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Ruben Vinagre, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP Prediction

Borussia Dortmund had a run of four straight wins that ended on Saturday against Borussia Monchengladbach. Their job was made no easier by the absence of Erling Braut Haaland, who is expected to also miss the game on Tuesday.

Sporting will be looking to pick up their first win of the Champions League campaign against Borussia Dortmund but may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Sporting CP

