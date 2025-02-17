Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Borussia Dortmund will entertain Sporting Lisbon at Westfalenstadion in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Wednesday. They met in Lisbon in the first leg last week when Dortmund registered a 3-0 away win. Serhou Guirassy scored his 10th goal of the campaign in that match.

The hosts failed to build on their comfortable win in the first leg and suffered a 2-0 away loss to Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday. They failed to score for the second time this year and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions. After a loss in the first leg, they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Arouca in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. Viktor Gyökeres was not on the scoresheet but assisted Conrad Harder's first-half equalizer.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times thus far with all meetings taking place in the Champions League group stage. All games have produced conclusive results, with Dortmund leading 4-1 in wins.

Three of the five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, though the hosts have also kept three clean sheets in these games.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven away games across all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund have registered one win in their last seven home games while suffering three defeats.

Sporting have won just one of their 16 away meetings against German teams.

The visitors are winless in their last five games in the Champions League, suffering four defeats. They have conceded 13 goals while scoring four times.

Dortmund have lost just one of their last 15 home games in the Champions League, with that loss registered earlier this season against Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Prediction

Die Schwarzgelben have won two of their four games this month, though both wins have been registered away from home. Nonetheless, they have a 100% home record against Portuguese teams and are strong favorites.

Felix Nmecha remains a long-term absentee for Niko Kovač. Carney Chukwuemeka resumed training after missing the league meeting against Bochum and is a doubt. Ramy Bensebaini has a muscle strain and is unlikely to start here.

Leões are winless in their last three games, with two ending in draws. They have won just one of their last six away games in the Champions League while suffering three defeats.

Hidemasa Morita was injured in the first leg and is sidelined until next month. Geny Catamo, Nuno Santos, and Pedro Gonçalves are long-term absentees. Daniel Bragança suffered a knee injury against Arouca and is out for the rest of the season. Jeremiah St. Juste was also injured in that match and will likely sit this one out.

Sporting will find it difficult to overturn a three-goal deficit and fresh injuries only add to their concerns. Dortmund have a 100% home record against Portuguese teams and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

