Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Borussia Dortmund will lock horns against Standard Liege at the Banús Football Center in a friendly on Tuesday.

This will be the second friendly of the ongoing winter break for Dortmund. They played AZ Alkmaar at the same venue on Saturday, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw. Marcel Sabitzer and Marco Reus scored in the second half to help their team earn a draw after AZ took a two-goal lead in the first half.

Standard will play for the first time in 2024 and are set to play Luzern in a friendly later this week. They endured a winless run in their six games in December and will look to return to winning ways in this match. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by STVV in the Belgian Pro League with Wilfried Kanga scoring the equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time.

Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times across all competitions, with four of the games being friendlies. Dortmund have a 4-1 lead in wins and one game has ended in a draw. They last met in a friendly in 2020 which ended in a goalless draw.

They first met in the erstwhile UEFA Intertoto Cup in 1970, with both teams registering home wins in their two group-stage meetings.

Dortmund are winless in their last seven games across all competitions, though five games in that period have ended in draws. Standard Liege are winless in their last six games, with three losses and three draws apiece.

Borussia Dortmund have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions. Standard, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in their last six games while failing to score four times in that period.

Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege Prediction

Die Borussen are winless in all competitions since November and have drawn their last four games on the trot. They produced a comeback in their friendly against AZ on Saturday, scoring twice late in the match, and will look to continue their goalscoring run in this match.

Marius Wolf picked up an illness and was absent in the draw against AZ. Guille Bueno picked up an injury in that match alongside Nico Schlotterbeck. Both are likely to be rested in this match as head coach Edin Terzić looks to make a few changes to the starting XI and avoid triggering further injuries.

Les Rouches will play for the first time this year and head coach Ivan Leko has called up a strong 26-man squad for the friendlies. They have just one win in their last nine games across all competitions, failing to score five times in that period.

As this is just a friendly meeting, both teams are expected to experiment with a squad here. With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Standard Liege

Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Kanga to score or assist any time - Yes