Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

Borussia Dortmund will host Stuttgart at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday (October 22) afternoon in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have struggled in the league recently, falling behind in the title race after a decent start to the season. BvB lost 2-0 to surprise league leaders Union Berlin in their last game. Dortmund dominated possession but created very little before going on to beat Hannover 2-0 in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

Dortmund are eighth in the Bundesliga standings with 16 points from ten games. They will now look to return to winning ways in the league this weekend.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, endured an abysmal start to their season, which cost manager Pellegrino Matarazzo his job. They have, however, received a new lease of life under interim manager Michael Wimmer. Die Roten beat Bochum 4-1 in their last Bundesliga outing before demolishing Arminia Bielefeld 6-0 in the domestic cup.

The visitors are 14th in the league table with just eight points and will look to add to that tally this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Dortmund and Stuttgart. The hosts have won 23 of those games, while the visitors have won 11. There have been ten draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and six of their last seven.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture.

Only one of Dortmund's four league defeats this season has come at home.

Stuttgart have picked up just three points on the road in the league this season, the third-fewest in the German top flight.

The Reds have played five draws in the Bundesliga this season, the joint-most in the league alongside Hertha Berlin.

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Prediction

Dortmund's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak, and they will now look to build on that. They are unbeaten in their last five games at home and will look to extend that streak.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their nine games before that. They are, however, winless on the road in the league this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dortmund

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last ten games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

