Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Dortmund are set to play Stuttgart at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Jesse Marsch's RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Goals from French midfielder Christopher Nkunku and Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen ensured victory for RB Leipzig. Experienced forward Marco Reus scored the consolation goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Frank Kramer's Arminia Bielefeld in the league. A first-half goal from Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa secured the win for Arminia Bielefeld.

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost five and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Stuttgart 3-2. Goals from English midfielder Jude Bellingham, Germany international Marco Reus and young winger Ansgar Knauff sealed the deal for Borussia Dortmund.

Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic and midfielder Daniel Didavi scored the consolation goals for Stuttgart.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-W

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-D-D-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of star striker Erling Braut Haaland, Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, United States of America international Giovanni Reyna and left-backs Marcel Schmelzer and Nico Schulz.

There are doubts over the availability of midfielders Emre Can and Mahmoud Dahoud, Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, winger Marius Wolf and Portuguese left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Erling Braut Haaland, Marcel Schmelzer, Giovanni Reyna, Nico Schulz

Doubtful: Raphael Guerreiro, Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can, Marius Wolf, Gregor Kobel

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Meanwhile, Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarazzo will be without Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic, young French midfielder Enzo Millot and Dutch striker Mohamed Sankoh.

There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Marc-Oliver Kempf, Greece international Konstantinos Mavropanos, Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, young French midfielder Naouirou Ahamada, midfielder Erik Thommy and experienced attacker Hamadi Al Ghaddioui.

Injured: Enzo Millot, Mohamed Sankoh, Sasa Kalajdzic

Doubtful: Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Naouirou Ahamada, Erik Thommy, Omar Marmoush, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Marc-Oliver Kempf

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marwin Hitz, Marin Pongracic, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Fabian Bredlow, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito, Clinton Mola, Tanguy Coulibaly, Atakan Karazor, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala, Daniel Didavi, Roberto Massimo

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are 2nd in the Bundesliga, four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Despite their fairly comfortable position, Marco Rose's men have struggled in recent weeks, with injuries to key players not helping their cause.

Stuttgart, too, have had to deal with injury issues. They are 15th in the league table, just one point ahead of 16th-placed Augsburg. Having finished 9th last season, Pellegrino Matarazzo has found the going tough this time around.

Borussia Dortmund should win here.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Stuttgart

