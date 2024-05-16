Borussia Dortmund vs SV Darmstadt Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as SV Darmstadt take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

SV Darmstadt are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a 6-0 defeat at the hands of TSG Hoffenheim last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat against FSV Mainz in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs SV Darmstadt Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against SV Darmstadt and have won three out of the last five matches played between the two teams. SV Darmstadt have managed only one victory against Borussia Dortmund and will need to cut the deficit this week.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: L-W-W-W-L

SV Darmstadt form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Borussia Dortmund vs SV Darmstadt Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Julien Duranville and Ramy Bensebaini have struggled with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Borussia Dortmund could make a few changes to their team ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Julien Duranville, Ramy Bensebaini

Unavailable: None

SV Darmstadt

Tobias Kempe, Fabian Holland, Matthias Bader, and Clemens Riedel are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Christoph Zimmerman has served his suspension and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Tobias Kempe, Fabian Holland, Matthias Bader, Clemens Riedel, Klaus Gjasula, Fraser Hornby, Matej Maglica, Bartol Franjic

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Sebastian Polter

Borussia Dortmund vs SV Darmstadt Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Ozcan, Nmecha; Bynoe-Gittens, Reus, Malen; Moukoko

SV Darmstadt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Shunen; Muller, Klarer, Isherwood; Nurnberger, Justvan, Muller, Karic; Mehlem, Vilhelmsson, Skarke

Borussia Dortmund vs SV Darmstadt Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on improving their league form. The likes of Marco Reus and Donyell Malen can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their lethal best on Saturday.

SV Darmstadt are languishing in the relegation zone and will look to conclude their campaign on a positive note. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 SV Darmstadt