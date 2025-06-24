Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

Borussia Dortmund lock horns against Ulsan at TQL Stadium in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday. Dortmund have had an unbeaten start to the competition, winning one of two games, while the Tigers have lost both games.

BvB were held to a goalless draw by Fluminense in their campaign opener before bouncing back with a narrow 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns last week. Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham and Serhou Guirassy scored in the first half, while an own goal after the break from Khuliso Mudau gave them the decisive lead. Sundowns scored twice in the second half but failed to bag the equaliser.

Ulsan, meanwhile, fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to Sundowns in their first game before losing 4-2 to Fluminense. Um Won-sang and Lee Jin-hyun scored in the first half, but Fluminense netted thrice in the second to secure a comeback win.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Dortmund are on a nine-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning seven, scoring at least thrice in the wins.

Ulsan are winless in four games, losing three consecutive outings.

BvB have kept clean sheets in three of their last five games.

Ulsan have lost all six games in the Club World Cup, scoring on three occasions.

Dortmund have lost one of their last 11 games across competitions, seeing over 2.5 goals in 10 matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Prediction

Dortmund are unbeaten since April After failing to score in their Club World Cup debut, they scored four goals last week. Manager Niko Kovac could start Maximilian Beier and Marcel Sabitzer.

Ulsan, meanwhile, can no longer qualify for the knockouts, conceding 16 times in six games in the competition overall.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Dortmund's goalscoring form, expect the Bundesliga giants to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Dortmund 3-1 Ulsan

Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

