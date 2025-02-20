Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The hosts secured a 3-0 victory on aggregate against Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League this month and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Union Berlin and have won nine out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's four victories.

Borussia Dortmund have won all their five matches at home against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga - the highest number of games they have played against a single opponent at home without dropping a point in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have picked up only 29 points from their 25 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their lowest points tally at this stage of the competition since the 2014-15 season.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last five matches at home in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since 2006.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been shockingly poor in recent months and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Ruhr Valley giants showed glimpses of their potential against Sporting Lisbon and have a point to prove this weekend.

Union Berlin have also flattered to deceive this season and will be up against a formidable team on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

