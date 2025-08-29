Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have made a good start to their league campaign. The away side edged VfB Stuttgart to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts played out a 3-3 draw against FC St. Pauli in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Union Berlin and have won 10 out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's four victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams in the Bundesliga ended in a 6-0 defeat for Union Berlin - their heaviest defeat against a single team in the history of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund failed to win their first game of a Bundesliga season for the first time in 11 years, with their previous such result coming in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in the 2014-15 season.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the Bundesliga and have picked up 23 points from these games - the joint-highest such tally during this period in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are yet to hit their stride in the Bundesliga this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Serhou Guirassy and Julian Brandt can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Union Berlin can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

