Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Union Berlin in an important clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat against Braga this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by AC Milan in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Union Berlin and have won seven out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's three victories.

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent record against Union Berlin at home in recent years and have won four out of the last six such games played between the two teams.

Borussia Dortmund have won four out of their six matches in the Bundesliga this season and remain one of three unbeaten teams in the competition alongside Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in seven of the eight matches that they have played in all competitions this season, with their only defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have a good squad at their disposal and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts were wasteful against AC Milan this week and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Union Berlin have punched above their weight over the past year and will be intent on making their mark this week. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marco Reus to score - Yes