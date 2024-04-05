Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against FC Heidenheim last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts stunned Bayern Munich with a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 24 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's 13 victories.

VfB Stuttgart have won each of their last two matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions - as many such victories as they had achieved in the 23 such games preceding this run.

Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart have both won 23 points apiece in the second half of the season in the Bundesliga - only Bayer Leverkusen have outperformed them in the competition during this period.

Borussia Dortmund have won their last five matches in all competitions and have achieved a better run on only one previous occasion this season.

VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been impressive in recent weeks and were at their best against Bayern Munich last week. Karim Adeyemi and Jadon Sancho can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark on Saturday.

VfB Stuttgart have punched above their weight this season and have troubled Borussia Dortmund in recent encounters. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jadon Sancho to score - Yes