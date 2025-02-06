Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund take on an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side edged FC Augsburg to a narrow 1-0 victory in the DFB Pokal this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts defeated FC Heidenheim by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 24 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's 15 victories.

VfB Stuttgart have won each of their last four matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 29 such games preceding this run.

After a run of eight victories on the trot at home in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last four such games in the competition.

VfB Stuttgart have lost each of their last two matches in the Bundesliga for the first time in over a year - as many defeats as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

VfB Stuttgart are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a point to prove going into this game. Deniz Undav has been impressive for his side and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund have struggled to make an impact this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. VfB Stuttgart have been the better team in recent months and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

