Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2025

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against FC Koln last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts held Juventus to a 4-4 draw in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 33 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 12 victories.

Since their 3-1 victory in the DFB Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund in 2015, VfL Wolfsburg have won only two of their last 21 matches against them in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in the Bundesliga - the club's longest such run in the competition since October 2023.

VfL Wolfsburg have started a Bundesliga campaign with three unbeaten games for the first time in four years and are unbeaten in their last five league games across two campaigns.

VfL Wolfsburg have won each of their last two away games in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been in impressive form this season and gave a good account of themselves against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. Karim Adeyemi and Serhou Guirassy can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg have punched above their weight this season but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 VfL Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

