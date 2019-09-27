Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Match Prediction and more | Bundesliga 2019/20

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 17 // 27 Sep 2019, 12:04 IST

Historically, Borussia Dortmund have been the better side against Werder Bremen

Lucien Favre will have the two consecutive draws at the back of his mind as Werder Bremen come to the Westfalenstadion. Borussia Dortmund almost miraculously failed to score in a 0-0 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League despite creating several good chances. They followed that up with a 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt away from home which saw them go ahead twice but failing to keep the lead.

We could chalk those results off to difficult games where Dortmund would've expected to drop points. Yet, Favre will be concerned about the chances that have been created by this Dortmund side but his team have failed to convert.

Werder Bremen have started this season lacking any sort of consistency. Coach Florian Kohfeldt has had to shuffle the pack a couple of times because of missing players due to injuries or suspensions. Three losses and two wins in the last five games don't build confidence but Werder have been able to create chances and finish them off more often than not so far this season.

They'll be looking to take on this young Dortmund defence and make them work for the points. Werder will have to up the quality of their defending, though, if they're going to have a chance against Dortmund at home.

Paco Alcacer's dip

It may be too early to call it a dip. The Spaniard has 5 goals in the league for Dortmund so far and they've all been stylistically typical goals for Alcacer. His contribution to the team in the last few games has been minimal.

Against both Frankfurt and Barcelona, Alcacer was missing for large parts of the game. That could be excused at other times when he tends to disappear but turns up with a goal, but it hasn't been the case in recent games for Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund will continue to get results from him with the sheer number of chances they create but they'll need him to be more clinical and involved in attacking play if they're to launch a bid for the title.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen