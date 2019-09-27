Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen: Match Preview, Where to watch and more | Bundesliga 2019/20

Nuri Sahin who spent a large part of his career at Borussia Dortmund now plays for Werder Bremen

There are plenty of expectations from Borussia Dortmund this season, due to the immense season they had last time around and having invested well in the squad this summer, but a big part of the hopefulness around Dortmund has been driven by the way they started this season.

Although Lucien Favre's side have been leaky at the back, they have been threatening in attack at every minute, and will once again look to go full throttle against Werder and get the three points.

The visitors have experienced a mixed season so far, and their starting XI has had to be shuffled around because of injuries and suspensions. Their top scorer with three goals, Yuya Osako, will miss this game, and they'll have to look to the likes of Milot Rashica and the young American Josh Sargent to fill those boots.

Kickoff Information

Date: 28 September 2019

Time: 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Westfalenstadion

Live Stream: Hotstar

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen in the US?

The game at 9:30 am PDT on 28 September 2019 will be available for US viewers live on Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass, and can be streamed live on Foxsports.com.

The game will also be live in Canada on Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, and Sportsnet Now.

Form Guide

Borussia Dortmund: D-D-W-W-L

Werder Bremen: L-W-W-L-L

Head-to-head

Borussia Dortmund: 19

Werder Bremen: 9

Draw: 4

Key Players

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been a livewire for Dortmund

The English winger has just about picked up from where he left off last season. He has scored or assisted a goal in every league game for Dortmund this season. So far, he has three goals to his name, and tops the league in assists, having registered four so far. Whatever Werder throw at this Dortmund team, it seems very likely that Sancho will provide once again for Lucien Favre's side.

Davy Klaassen

Expect Klaassen to be heavily involved with Bremen's attacking play

There's plenty of attacking talent in this Werder Bremen side, but it's Davy Klaassen who makes them tick. Capable of contributing in defense as well as going forward, the Dutch international is key to Werder's gameplan, evident from the fact that he's played every minute of every game for them so far this season.

Key Match Facts

Borussia Dortmund have won 11 of the last 12 home games they have played against Werder Bremen, with their last home loss to Werder coming in December 2017.

Borussia Dortmund have scored at least once in each of their last 27 league home games and could equal a record number of league home games they have scored in if they're on target against Werder Bremen.

There has been at least one red card in each of the last 4 games in which Werder Bremen have been involved.

Betting Odds (from Bet365)

Borussia Dortmund: 1.25

Werder Bremen: 11.00

Draw: 6.50