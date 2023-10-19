Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th October 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Werder Bremen lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side was held to a 3-3 draw by FC St. Pauli last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts eased past Union Berlin by a 4-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 27 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 15 victories.

Werder Bremen have won a total of 46 matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga - more victories than they have achieved against any other team in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 24 official matches at home in all competitions - their longest such run since 2002.

Borussia Dortmund have picked up a total of 17 points from their first seven matches in the Bundesliga - their best start to a league season in over five years.

Werder Bremen have lost five of their first seven games in the Bundesliga this season - their worst start to a league campaign since the 1998-99 season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been fairly inconsistent this season. The likes of Marco Reus and Julian Brandt can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this week.

Werder Bremen have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes