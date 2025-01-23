Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of FC Augsburg last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Ruhr Valley hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bologna in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 29 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 15 victories.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only one of their last 12 matches against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga and have remained unbeaten in each of their last four such games with three victories.

Borussia Dortmund have lost three matches on the trot in the Bundesliga after the winter break for the first time in the history of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have picked up only 25 points from their first 18 matches of the Bundesliga this season - their lowest points tally at this stage of the season since the 2014-15 season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Werder Bremen have shown glimpses of their ability so far this season and have a poor recent record in this fixture. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

