Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund will look to put aside a disappointing midweek result in the Champions League when they face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Edin Terzic’s side took the lead against Manchester City but the quality of the Premier League outfit saw them turn the game around and win the tie.

Securing Champions League football for next season will be a priority for Borussia Dortmund, but they are running out of time.

Dortmund are seven points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga table and will look to close the gap when they face a struggling Werder Bremen side.

Relegation is still looming for Werder Bremen, as they are just four points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams is pretty competitive as Borussia Dortmund have won 45 games while Werder Bremen have won 41. A total of 19 games have ended as draws in this fixture.

Dortmund will be slight favorites heading into this game, though, as their recent results in the league have been better than Werder's, who have lost four in a row.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Werder Bremen form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Team News

Borussia Dortmund

The hosts will be without Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer and Youssoufa Moukoko. Thomas Delaney and Jadon Sancho will be assessed closer to the game to see if they can make the matchday squad.

🎙 Edin Terzic:



"We hope that Thomas Delaney will be ready by Sunday. Otherwise, it will be close with Jadon, he'll have to do another stress test. The rest of the squad from Wednesday should be available."

Injured: Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer, Youssoufa Moukoko, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Doubtful: Jadon Sancho, Thomas Delaney

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

Florian Kohfeldt will be without former Dortmund defender Omer Toprak for the clash, while Nick Woltemade is unavailable. However, the duo of Niclas Fullkrug and Ludwig Augustinsson are expected to return.

Injured: Nick Woltemade, Omer Toprak

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier; Emre Can, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland

Werder Bremen Probable XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Christian Gross, Marco Friedl; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Max Eggestein, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

🗣️ #Kohfeldt:



"In recent games we've lacked that final touch out on the pitch. We've lost twice to unlucky own goals but it definitely isn't a mentality problem. We need to get the momentum back. It's a really important week for us - that goes without saying."

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Both teams will look for a strong finish to the season. Werder Bremen’s attack has simply failed to score enough goals recently and they have been wretched at the back.

With that in mind, Dortmund are likely to come out on top in this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Werder Bremen