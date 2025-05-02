Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Wolfsburg to the Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Dortmund are sixth in the league table and trail fourth-placed Freiburg by three points. They will look to finish fourth in the standings by the end of the season to secure a direct UEFA Champions League spot. The visitors are 12th with 39 points.
The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. They registered a third consecutive win last week, defeating Hoffenheim 3-2 away from home. Serhou Guirassy scored in the first half and Julian Brandt was on the scoresheet after the break. Pavel Kadeřábek bagged a 90th-minute equalizer for Hoffenheim but late drama ensued as Waldemar Anton restored Dortmund's lead in stoppage time.
Die Wölfe have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last seven games. After a 2-2 draw against Mainz last month, they lost 1-0 at home to Freiburg last week.
Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 60 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 35 wins. Die Wölfe have 12 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.
- They have met twice this season and the visitors registered a 1-0 win in the DFB-Pokal while Dortmund secured a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in December.
- Wolfsburg are winless in their last three away games, failing to score in two.
- Borussia Dortmund have won four of their last five league games, scoring 15 goals.
- Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Dortmund have outscored the visitors 60-53 in 31 league games. The Wolves have the better defensive record, conceding one fewer goal (48).
Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Prediction
Die Borussen have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions while recording five wins. Notably, they have scored at least three goals in these wins and will look to continue that prolific form here. They are on a six-game winning streak at home against Wolfsburg and are strong favorites.
Nico Schlotterbeck is a long-term absentee while Maximilian Beier is also not an option here. Pascal Groß is available for Niko Kovac while Marcel Sabitzer is likely to start from the bench.
Die Wölfe have lost five of their last six league games, failing to score in four. They have failed to score in seven of their last eight away meetings against Dortmund, which is a cause for concern.
Maximilian Arnold will serve a suspension after being sent off last week. Mattias Svanberg is sidelined while Kevin Paredes and Rogério are also not expected to start. Sebastiaan Bornauw, Denis Vavro, Lukas Nmecha, and Kevin Behrens face late fitness tests.
Dortmund have been the dominant side against the visitors and considering the contrast in form between them, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes