Borussia Dortmund want Real Madrid outcast as part of Erling Haaland deal - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are ready to demand Martin Odegaard as part of any deal that Real Madrid tries to make for Erling Haaland. Odegaard is currently on loan at Arsenal until the end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane is said to be keen on bringing in Erling Haaland as a replacement for the aging Karim Benzema next season. Haaland has been in spectacular form for Borussia Dortmund this season, having scored 26 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions.

According to Spanish publication Defensa Central, Borussia Dortmund would want Haaland's international teammate Martin Odegaard as part of any Real Madrid deal for the striker. Zinedine Zidane was reportedly ready to offer either Luka Jovic or Mariano as part of the deal, but Dortmund are not interested in either of the two strikers.

Martin Odegaard has found it difficult to get any playing time under Zinedine Zidane so far in his Real Madrid career. The playmaker joined Arsenal on loan till the end of the season in the January transfer window and has impressed under Mikel Arteta.

📰⭕️ | Martin Odegaard could be Real Madrid's trick in landing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The 20-year-old is one of Europe's top strikers, which he again showed with a brace during a 3-2 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League. (@mundodeportivo ). 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/caYCo6YnZq — BlancoReport (@BlancoReport) February 21, 2021

It will be interesting to see whether Zidane is willing to part ways with Martin Odegaard without giving him a fair shot at the club. But the prospect of getting Haaland might be too tempting for the Frenchman.

The Borussia Dortmund hitman is regarded as one of the world's best strikers and is touted as a future Ballon D'Or winner by many.

Martin Odegaard could benefit from leaving Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund

Martin Odegaard has impressed with Arsenal so far

Martin Odegaard may benefit from a change of scene. The Norwegian's career is in danger of stagnating at Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund may just be the perfect club for Odegaard to thrive.

The playmaker was loaned out to Real Sociedad last season and was one of the best performers in the La Liga. This season, he has impressed during his short stint at Arsenal so far. If Borussia Dortmund do manage to prise the midfielder away from Real Madrid, Odegaard could finally realise his massive potential.

Dortmund have a reputation for being able to turn players into superstars. The German side have been instrumental in the development of world-class footballers such as Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Martin Odegaard could soon follow in the footsteps of these superstars.