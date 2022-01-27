Borussia Dortmund want  three Real Madrid stars in exchange for Erling Haaland: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been given a lifeline in their quest to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Bundesliga side are asking for three Los Blancos players in lieu of their Norwegian prodigy.

Real Madrid have long expressed their interest in the former Salzburg man but there are doubts about whether they will match Dortmund's asking price.

However, according to the latest reports, an alternative could see them sign the 21-year-old for free, with three players heading in the opposite direction.

The three players being reportedly demanded are Luka Jovic, Miguel Gutierrez and Eduardo Camavinga.

The three players have varying degress of importance at the Santiago Bernabeu and it is unknown if the Real Madrid hierarchy will consider this offer.

However, their quest for Haaland is seemingly strong, with the club keen to latch on to the two bonafide superstars of the next generation in Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

A deal for the Frenchman to move to the Spanish capital has reportedly been agreed pending an official announcement

Will Real Madrid agree to sell three players in exchange for Erling Haaland?

Luka Jovic has had a torrid time at Madrid

Jovic has been on Dortmund's radar since his time at Eintracht Frankfurt and could do with a return to Germany after a torrid spell in the Spanish capital.

Miguel Gutierrez is a 20-year-old left-back who has come through the Real Madrid ranks and big things are expected of him as the long-term heir to Marcelo. It is unknown if Florentino Perez will sanction his transfer away from the club, considering his huge potential.

Dortmund are looking at repeating Hakimi's transformation with Gutierrez which is very possible considering their track record.

The Morocco international arrived at Signal Iduna Park as an untested youngster with potential. He has, however, gone on to become one of the best right-backs in the world thanks to the foundation he had in Germany.

Eduardo Camavinga's exit from the Spanish capital is also less straightforward. Perez sanctioned his high-profile purchase from Rennes only last summer and the France international is seen as a key part of the club's future plans.

He is seen as a long-term option in the middle of the park as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric slowly approach the nadir of their spectacular careers.

Of the three players being reportedly demanded, only Luka Jovic's exit seems straightforward and it remains to be seen whether this is an option that Los Blancos will pursue.

Edited by S Chowdhury