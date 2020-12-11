Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hertha BSC prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Moenchengladbach are back at Borussia Park this Saturday for a Bundesliga clash against Hertha BSC.

On Wednesday night, Gladbach qualified for the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League despite a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

A 0-0 draw between Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan meant that Gladbach went through even though they lost.

Now that European competition can take a backseat until February, Marco Rose's side need to recover from a poor start in the Bundesliga. They have managed only 16 points in 10 games, and are seventh in the standings. Out of those 10, they have only won four games, which is a cause for concern for Rose.

Hertha have won only three games in the Bundesliga this season, and find themselves in 12th spot at the moment, five points and five places behind Gladbach.

In their last game, a brace from Krysztof Piatek gave Hertha Berlin a 3-1 win over city rivals Union Berlin. That result followed a creditable goalless draw away in Leverkusen, which has meant that coach Bruno Labbadia does have some positives to work with.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hertha BSC Head-to-Head

Borussia Moenchengladbach have won 17 out of the previous 37 clashes against Werder Bremen, while they have lost 12 times. These two sides played out draws eight times in that period.

Borussia Moenchengladbach form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Hertha BSC form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hertha BSC Team News

Ramy Bensebaini, the Algerian left-back, has tested positive for COVID-19, and is in isolation. Jonas Hoffman is out with a muscle injury, while Tony Jantschke has a knee problem which will keep him sidelined.

Injured: Jonas Hoffman, Tony Jantschke

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ramy Bensebaini

Striker Jhon Cordoba will only return in the new year for Hertha. In addition, midfielders Santiago Ascacibar and Eduard Lowen are ruled out.

Injured: Jhon Cordoba

Suspended: None

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hertha BSC Predicted XI

Borussia Moenchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt; Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria; Marius Wolf, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Breel Embolo

Hertha BSC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt; Niklas Stark, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Vladimir Darida, Matheus Cunha; Krysztof Piatek

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hertha BSC Prediction

Despite the loss in Madrid, Gladbach will be full of confidence after having qualified for the knockout stages. But their defensive displays recently have been a massive cause for concern for Rose.

With Piatek among the goals in recent games, we are predicting an entertaining draw in this match.

Prediction: Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-2 Hertha BSC