Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Arminia Bielefeld will travel to Borussia Park to take on Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga action on Sunday.

Borussia Monchengladbach are seventh in the Bundesliga table with 43 points from 30 games played. They are coming off a disheartening 2-3 loss against Hoffenheim, throwing away a two-goal advantage.

Marco Rose's team are looking to book a Europa League berth and will be targeting all three points on home turf on Sunday.

Arminia Bielefeld are 15th in the standings, with 30 points collected from 30 matches. They have enjoyed a decent run of results lately, winning two and drawing two out of their last five games.

Bielefeld won their last Bundesliga encounter. Fabian Klos' second-half goal ensured Frank Kramer's side ran out deserved winners on the night against FC Schalke 04.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

The two teams have played 17 games in the past. Borussia Monchengladbach have won 12 of these encounters, while three matches have ended in draws. Arminia Bielefeld have been victorious in two fixtures.

Borussia Monchengladbach's form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-D-W-L

Arminia Bielefeld's form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-W-D-W

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Torben Musel and Julio Villalba have been sidelined with injuries. Veteran forward Lars Stindl will miss out due to a torn muscle.

Injured: Torben Musel, Lars Stindl and Julio Villalba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld have no injury concerns ahead of their game against Borussia Monchengladbach. However, centre-forward Sergio Cordova and central midfielder Reinhold Yabo will be unavailable for selection as they undergo quarantine.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XIs

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Valentino Lazaro, Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Jonas Hofmann; Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stefan Ortega; Nathan de Medina, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Anderson Lucoqui; Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Arne Maier; Ritsu Doan, Fabian Klos, Andreas Voglsammer

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld have looked a very tough side to beat in recent weeks. It won't be a surprise if Kramer's men are able to steal a point at Borussia Park on Sunday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have looked vulnerable lately and might present Bielefeld with a chance to move closer to safety.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld