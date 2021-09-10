Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play Arminia Bielefeld at the Borussia-Park on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Urs Fischer's Union Berlin in the league. First-half goals from left-back Niko Giesselmann and Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi ensured victory for Union Berlin. Germany international Jonas Hofmann scored the consolation goal for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Arminia Bielefeld, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in the league. A first-half goal from young Norwegian winger Jens Petter Hauge for Eintracht Frankfurt was cancelled out by a late second-half equalizer from Austrian midfielder Patrick Wimmer for Arminia Bielefeld.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Monchengladbach hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost one and drawn one.

Kramer zum Saisonstart: „Wir sind ja noch mitten im Anfang. Vor der Saison haben alle Beteiligten einen richtig guten Job gemacht. Wir wollen jetzt an der zweiten Halbzeit von Frankfurt anknüpfen. Wir haben da gegen einen richtig guten Gegner einen Punkt geholt.“#BMGDSC — DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) September 10, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Monchengladbach beating Arminia Bielefeld 5-0. A brace from Swiss forward Breel Embolo and goals from France internationals Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea and Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini sealed the deal for their club.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-D

Arminia Bielefeld form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach manager Adi Hutter will be unable to call upon the services of defender Mamadou Doucoure, French forward Marcus Thuram, Austrian right-back Stefan Lainer and young midfielder Manu Kone.

There are doubts over the availability of Switzerland international Breel Embolo, Slovakian midfielder Laszlo Benes, centre-back Matthias Ginter and former Rennes left-back Ramy Bensebaini.

Injured: Manu Kone, Stefan Lainer, Marcus Thuram, Mamadou Doucoure

Doubtful: Ramy Bensebaini, Breel Embolo, Laszlo Benes, Matthias Ginter

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Meanwhile, Arminia Bielefeld will be without young midfielder Sebastian Vasiliadis. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Frank Kramer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sebastian Vasiliadis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Joe Scally, Jordan Beyer, Nico Elvedi, Luca Netz, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf, Alassane Plea

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega, Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen, Masaya Okugawa, Fabian Kunze, Alessandro Schopf, Robin Hack, Fabian Klos, Florian Kruger

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have endured a disappointing start to their Bundesliga campaign. They have a new manager in Adi Hutter, and the Austrian is missing some important first XI players.

🎙️ Max #Eberl: "We were hoping to sign William Pacho, but we couldn't get the deal done. It's a shame for the player, for us and for his current club, who were keen to get a good transfer fee. There are no grounds for legal action though."#DieFohlen #BMGDSC pic.twitter.com/jIzMlsYqz8 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) September 10, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld, on the other hand, barely managed to survive last season, and finished 15th. They will rely on the likes of Fabian Klos and Florian Kruger for goals this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach should be able to win here.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld

