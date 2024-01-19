Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Augsburg at the Borussia-Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but will be looking to make a push for continental football in the second half of the campaign.

They returned to winning ways last time out with a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, with Robin Hack scoring an early brace before substitute Jordan Siebatcheu wrapped up the points in additional time.

Borussia Monchengladbach sit 10th in the league table with 20 points from 17 games. They are two points and two places above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Augsburg have had a difficult run of results of late but remain on course to avoid the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Bayer Leverkusen in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a hard-fought goalless draw before their opponents scored the winner at the death.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Gladbach and Augsburg. The hosts have won 11 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two fewer.

There have been nine draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 4-4.

The visitors have won just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six Bundesliga outings.

Gladbach have scored 34 goals in the league this season, the highest of any team outside the Champions League spots in the Bundesliga standings.

Five of Augsburg's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

All but one of Die Fohlen's five league wins this season have come at the Borussia-Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Prediction

Monchengladbach's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's match.

Augsburg are on a run of back-to-back Bundesliga defeats and have won just one of their last eight games in the competition. They have won just once on the road all season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Augsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last nine matchups)