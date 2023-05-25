Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg draw the curtain on their Bundesliga campaign at Borussia-Park on Saturday (May 27).

Monchengladbach turned in a resilient team performance on Sunday, coming from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena. Before that, Daniel Farke’s side beat Bochum 2-0 on May 6 to snap a three-game winless run, one week before crashing back to earth in a 5-2 hammering against Borussia Dortmund.

With 40 points from 33 games, Monchengladbach are 11th in the Bundesliga, two points below FC Koln in the top half.

Augsburg, on the other hand, failed to seal their safety as they suffered a 3-0 hammering against title-chasing Dortmund last weekend. Enrico Maassen’s men have now lost successive games, managing just one win in ten league games since mid-March.

With 34 points from 33 games, Augsburg are 14th in the league, just two points above the relegation playoff spot.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With ten wins from the last 27 meetings, Monchengladbach hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Augsburg have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Monchengladbach are unbeaten in eight home games against Maassen’s men, winning six times since a 3-1 loss in May 2015.

The Fuggerstädter are winless in 13 away games across competitions, losing ten times since a 3-2 win over Schalke in October.

Monchengladbach are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games, with a 1-0 defeat against Union Berlin on April 23 being the exception.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Prediction

Augsburg have endured a turbulent campaign and will need a draw to confirm their safety. Given their poor late-season form, Monchengladbach will likely struggle to win, with Augsburg doing enough to pick up a much-needed point.

Prediction: Monchengladbach 1-1 Augsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in eight of their last nine clashes.)

