Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Borussia Monchengladbach host Augsburg at the Borussia-Park on Saturday afternoon.

Borussia Monchengladbach's struggles in the Bundesliga continued last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld. Alassane Plea scored the equalizer for the hosts, his first goal for the club since November last year.

The home side sit 13th in the league with just 23 points from 21 games. They are just one point above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap with a win at the weekend.

Augsburg picked up a 2-0 win over Union Berlin in their last game, marking their first win since the turn of the new year. Michael Gregoritsch and Andre Hahn both scored goals for the visitors.

Augsburg sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings with 22 points from 21 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Friday as they continue their battle for survival.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier in the season with Augsburg winning 1-0 via a late goal from Florian Niederlechner.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide (Bundesliga): D-L-L-W-D

Augsburg Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-L-D-L-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Club captain Lars Stindl remains out of the squad with a knee injury and will not be available to play this weekend. Christoph Kramer is recovering from illness and his involvement on Saturday is in doubt.

Injured: Lars Stindl

Doubtful: Christoph Kramer

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Tobias Strobl is injured and will not be available to face his former employers on Saturday. Fredrik Jensen is also injured while Ricardo Pepi is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Fredrik Jensen

Doubtful: Ricardo Pepi

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Mattias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Marvin Friedrich; Stefan Lainer, Florian Neuhaus, Kouadio Kone, Ramy Bensebaini; Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea; Breel Embolo

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Raphael Framberger, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Iago; Andre Hahn, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Ruben Vargas; Florian Niederlechner, Michael Gregoritsch

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are on a four-game winless run across all competitions and have won just one of their last 10 games. They have lost their last four home games and will be looking to end that run this weekend.

Augsburg's latest result saw them end a five-game winless streak in the league. They will be looking to take that confidence into the weekend clash and could use that boost to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Augsburg

Edited by Shardul Sant