Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with an impressive Bayer Leverkusen side in an important clash at the Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 4-4 draw by FC Augsburg in their previous game and will need to present a more robust front this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side edged RB Leipzig to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an impressive recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 24 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's nine victories.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga but did see their six-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-2 draw last season.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost each of their last four matches at home against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga - they have a worse such record only against Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Monchengladbach picked up 33 of their 43 points at home in the Bundesliga this season - the biggest difference in points picked up home and away of any team in the competition last season.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent squad at their disposal and have made commendable progress under Xabi Alonso. Florian Wirtz found the back of the net last week and will look to make a similar impact this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach can pack a punch on their day but but have a poor home record against their opponents on Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes