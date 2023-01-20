Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play Bayer Leverkusen at the Borussia-Park on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund in the league. Goals from midfielder Jonas Hofmann, Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini, French attacker Marcus Thuram and midfielder Kouadio Kone secured the win for Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach. Germany internationals Julian Brandt and Nico Schlotterbeck scored the goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, beat Stuttgart 2-0 in their most recent league game. Goals from French winger Moussa Diaby and centre-back Jonathan Tah sealed the deal for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen have won 15 games, lost 10 and drawn five.

French attacker Marcus Thuram has scored 10 goals in the league for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Germany international Jonas Hofmann has managed nine goal contributions in the league for Borussia Monchengladbach

French winger Moussa Diaby has managed nine goal contributions in the league for Bayer Leverkusen.

Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong has scored five goals so far for Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently 8th in the league, and have won only two of their last five league games. Manager Daniel Farke will be known to fans of English football, having made his name at Norwich City. Farke's Norwich City were often accused of being naive, especially in the Premier League.

Borussia Monchengladbach are certainly a tier above Norwich City right now in terms of quality though. The star of the side is French attacker Marcus Thuram; the 25-year old is now attracting serious interest from the likes of Inter Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea after an excellent first half of the season.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are 12th in the league, and have three of their last five league games. A poor start to their league campaign saw them appoint Xabi Alonso as boss, and the Spaniard has managed to provide some much-needed stability.

Like Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen have a superstar French forward of their own, in Moussa Diaby. The former Paris Saint-Germain was briefly linked with Arsenal after they missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk, but the Gunners turned to Leandro Trossard to provide depth to their attack.

A close game is on the cards, with a draw likely.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- draw

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first- Yes

