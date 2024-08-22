Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with a new season this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an intriguing clash at the Borussia Park on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title last season and were one of the most consistent teams in Europe on the domestic front. The away side won the DFL Supercup on penalties against VfB Stuttgart last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, finished in 14th place in the league table last season and were not at their best in the previous campaign. The hosts eased past Erzgebirge Aue by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 25 out of the 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's nine victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach are winless in their last nine matches against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since 2010.

Bayer Leverkusen became the first team in Bundesliga history to remain unbeaten over the course of a season in their previous campaign - only two teams have managed longer unbeaten streaks across two seasons in the history of the competition.

The previous season's champions in the Bundesliga have been unbeaten on the opening day of a new season in each of the last 22 editions of the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been formidable under Xabi Alonso and are in excellent form going into this game. Victor Boniface found the back of the net in his previous game and will look to score his first goal of the new Bundesliga season on Friday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need to solve a few issues ahead of this game. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score - Yes

