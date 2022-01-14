Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The German Bundesliga resumes this weekend and will see Borussia Monchengladbach host Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Park on Saturday evening.

Borussia Monchengladbach made an impressive start to 2022 as they picked up a 2-1 victory over defending champions Bayern Munich last time out. Robert Lewandowski gave the Bavarians the lead less than 20 minutes into the game before efforts from Florian Neuhaus and Stefan Lainer turned the game around in favor of the Colts.

Borussia Monchengladbach now sit 12th in the league table with 22 points. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen's struggles continued last weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Union Berlin. Patrik Schick opened the scoring with his ninth goal in his last five games but soon saw his side go behind minutes later before Jonathan Tah leveled the scores in the dying minutes of the game.

Bayer Leverkusen sit fifth in the Bundesliga with 29 points from 18 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Monchengladbach at the weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

There have been 42 meetings between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen. The hosts have won just nine of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season with Bayer Leverkusen winning 4-0.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Denis Zakaria, Mamadou Doucoure and Keanan Bennetts are all out with COVID-19 and will not play on the weekend. Jonas Hofmann is injured while Ramy Bensebaini is away with Algeria at the AFCON.

Injured: Jonas Hofmann

Unavailable: Ramy Bensebaini

COVID-19: Denis Zakaria, Mamadou Doucoure, Keanan Bennetts

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Julian Baumgartlinger and Charles Aranguiz are both injured and will not play on Saturday. Odilon Kossounou and Edmond Tapsoba are both away on international duty and are also absent.

Injured: Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz

Unavailable: Odilon Kossounou, Edmond Tapsoba

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer (GK); Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Tony Jantschke; Luca Netz, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Kouadio Kone, Stefan Laimer; Lars Stindl, Breel Embolo

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky (GK); Mitchel Bakker, Piero Hincapie, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong; Kerem Demirbay, Robert Andrich; Paulinho, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach ended a five-game winless run as they beat defending champions Bayern Munich last weekend. They, however, faced a thoroughly depleted Bavarian side and were more than fortunate.

Bayer Leverkusen are winless in five games across all competitions and are also not in the best vein of form. The points should be shared on Saturday.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Edited by Manas Mitul