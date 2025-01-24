Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

The action continues in round 19 of the German Bundesliga as Borussia Monchengladbach and Bochum lock horns at Borussia Park on Saturday. Dieter Hecking’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having lost the last four meetings between the two teams since November 2022.

Borussia Monchengladbach failed to arrest their slump in form as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen at Bay Arena last Saturday.

Gerardo Seoane’s men have now lost three consecutive league matches, conceding nine goals and scoring twice since scraping a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim at the PreZero Arena on December 21.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up 24 points from their 18 Bundesliga games so far to sit 11th in the league standings but could move level with seventh-placed Wolfsburg with a win this weekend.

Bochum, on the other hand, turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from three goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Hecking’s men have gone unbeaten in all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions, picking up five wins and one draw since the first week of December.

Despite their recent upturn in form, Bochum remain bottom but one in the Bundesliga standings with 12 points from 18 games, just one point above last-placed Holstein Kiel.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Bochum boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Seoane’s men have won their last four games against Bochum, scoring 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in November 2022.

Bochum have lost all but one of their six Bundesliga away matches, with a 2-0 victory at Union Berlin on December 14 being the exception.

Monchengladbach are unbeaten in six of their last seven Bundesliga home games, claiming five wins and one draw since late September.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Prediction

While Bochum have upped the ante in recent weeks, they will need to be at their best against a superior Borussia Monchengladbach side seeking to stop the rot in the league.

We predict Seoane’s men will come away with all three points and extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Bochum

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of their last 10 clashes)

