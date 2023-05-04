Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

Borussia Monchengladbach entertain 16th-placed Bochum at the Borussia-Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday (May 6).

The hosts have struggled in recent games, going winless in four outings. Monchengladbach fell to a 2-1 defeat against Stuttgart last week, suffering their second defeat in as many games.

Julian Weigl equalised for them in the 78th minute from the spot, but Stuttgart restored their one-goal advantage just five minutes later. Kou Itakura conceded a penalty in the 80th minute, and after a VAR check, he was shown a red card. Tanguy Coulibaly converted the winner from the spot.

Bochum, meanwhile, are winless in five league games and held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw at home last week. Both goals were scored in the opening seven minutes. They dropped to 16th place in the league following the draw, while Dortmund conceded pole position to Bayern Munich.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two West German teams have a long-standing rivalry, crossing paths 88 times across competitions since 1953. Monchengladbach lead 34-28.

Bochum recorded a 2-1 win at home in the reverse fixture, which was their first win against Monchengladbach since 2010.

The visitors have the worst defending record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 67 goals. Only 17th-placed Schalke have scored fewer goals (28) than them this term (33).

Eight of Monchengladbach's nine wins this season have come at home, while the visitors have recorded just two of their eight wins on the trot.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Prediction

Monchengladbach have just two wins at home against Bochum since 1999 and have suffered four defeats in nine games. Nonetheless, eight of their nine league wins this season have come at home.

Bochum, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three away games, though the last two have ended 1-1. They're winless in five league outings but have scored at least once.

Monchengladbach have just one win in nine league games, but home advantage should come into play. Considering Bochum's poor away record this term, the hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monchengladbach 2-1 Bochum

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score or assist any time - Yes

