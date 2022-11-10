Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Borussia Monchengladbach in an important clash at the Borussia Park on Friday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against VfL Bochum this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Ruhr Valley giants slumped to a 2-0 defeat against VfL Wolfsburg in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 28 of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's four victories.

After a run of three consecutive victories in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund's winning streak came to an end with a 2-0 defeat against VfL Wolfsburg this week.

Marcus Thuram has scored nine goals in the Bundesliga so far this season - only two players in the competition have outscored the Borussia Monchengladbach striker.

Borussia Monchengladbach have scored at least one goal in each of their last eight matches in all competitions and will need to improve their defensive record this week.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been prolific at home and have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their seven Bundesliga home games this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to keep up with Bayern Munich in the title race. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Julian Brandt can be effective on their day and will need to step up this week.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been in impressive form so far and will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. Borussia Dortmund have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score - Yes

