Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Ruhr Valley side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled this season. The hosts eased past VfL Wolfsburg by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won 30 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Monchengladbach's 13 victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost 14 of their last 17 matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga but have managed to win each of their last three such games at home in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach managed to win their previous game in the Bundesliga against VfL Wolfsburg by a 3-1 margin and have not won consecutive games in the competition since the start of last season.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in nine matches on the trot away from home in the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been in excellent form on the domestic front since the turn of the year and will need to work hard to make their way back into the top four. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been a shadow of their former selves this season and have a point to prove this weekend. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jadon Sancho to score - Yes