Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga resumes this weekend and will see Borussia Monchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund in the Borussen Derby on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been one of the biggest underperformers in the Bundesliga this campaign. They lost 1-0 to Augsburg in their last game, making it a third loss in five Bundesliga games so far.

Adolf Hutter's spell in charge of Borussia Monchengladbach has certainly not begun according to plan. Die Borussen have picked up just one win in five Bundesliga games so far. They currently sit 16th in the league with four points.

Borussia Dortmund, however, have been in very good form under former Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose. They beat Union Berlin 4-2 in their last game with a goal from Raphael Guerreiro, a brace from Erling Haaland and an own goal by Marvin Friedrich.

Dortmund's win over Union Berlin last weekend was their third straight Bundesliga win and fourth in all competitions. The Black and Yellows sit third in the Bundesliga, just a point behind the top two.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

There have been 42 meetings between the two sides in the past. Dortmund have won 27 of those games while Borussia Monchengladbach have won just 11 times. The other four games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals last season, with Dortmund winning the game 1-0.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Mamadou Doucoure, Marcus Thuram, Ramy Bensebaini and Stefan Laimer are all unavailable due to injuries and will miss the derby. Jonas Hoffman has recovered from his injury and is ready to play.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Marcus Thuram, Ramy Bensebaini, Stefan Laimer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Julian Brandt, Mateu Morey, Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can and Marcel Schmelzer have all been ruled out due to injuries and will not feature at the weekend. Nico Schulz and Dan-Axel Zagadou are recovering from injuries and their involvements are in doubt.

Injured: Julian Brandt, Mateu Morey, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Jordan Beyer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Joseph Scally; Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus; Patrick Herrmann, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf; Alassane Plea

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel; Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Erling Braut Haaland

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have been largely disappointing this campaign with just one league win so far. They are however unbeaten on home turf this campaign and will hope to continue that on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in good form and have won their last four games. Their defense has been rather porous as they have already conceded 11 goals in just five league games. The visitors should however be able to win the derby.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

