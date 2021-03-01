Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB Pokal 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach will host rivals Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as both sides look to qualify for the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been in terrible form of late. Marco Rose's side are winless in their last five games across all competitions, having lost four of them. Gladbach will hope to snap their 3-match losing streak when they host Borussia Dortmund at Borussia Park on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have seen an uptick in their form recently. Edin Terzic's side are currently on a 3-match winning streak and will look to continue their great run of form on Tuesday. Dortmund do, however, have a tough set of fixtures coming up after this game. Terzic's side travel to German champions Bayern Munich on Saturday, before hosting Sevilla in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie next week.

Here @NickAmes82 interviews Marco Rose, the Borussia Mönchengladbach coach who is lined up to take over at Borussia Dortmundhttps://t.co/Xa1ihTaXjI — brian mcdonnell (@sixtwofourtwo) February 24, 2021

Both sides will want to progress to the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal and that should make for an exciting clash.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have dominated recent meetings between the two sides. Erin Terzic's men have won four out of their last five matches across all competitions against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Both sides have beaten each other in the Bundesliga this season, with Gladbach more recently managing a 4-2 win over Dortmund last month.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Thomas Delaney will be a huge miss for Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach

Marco Rose will be without Stefan Lainer and Tony Jantschke for the clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Lainer is out due to a hamstring injury he picked up in midweek, while Jantschke picked up a knock in the weekend.

Injured: Stefan Lainer, Tony Jantschke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic will still be without Manuel Akanji and Thomas Delaney for the game against Borussia Monchengladbach after the duo picked up injuries earlier this month.

Axel Witsel is still sidelined due to an Achilles injury he suffered in January.

Injured: Manuel Akanji, Thomas Delaney, Axel Witsel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Erling Haaland: 43 goals in 43 games for Dortmund this season wonderful.

Jodan Sancho: Youngest Bundesliga player to reach 50 assists pic.twitter.com/qJcmkkFVUE — 90.3 County FM (@CountyfmRadio) February 27, 2021

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Tobias Sippel; Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter; Oscar Wendt, Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer, Jonas Hofmann, Valentino Lazaro; Lars Stindl; Alassane Plea

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Emre Can, Thomas Meunier; Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt; Giovanni Reyna, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz; Erling Haaland

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Edin Terzic's side should not have much trouble getting past Borussia Monchengladbach given the form both sides are in.

We predict a comfortable victory for Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Borussia Dortmund