Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Borussia Monchengladbach in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Stuttgarter Kickers by a 2-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Darmstadt in the DFB Pokal and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 15 of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's nine victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach have lost only one of their last eight Bundesliga games against Eintracht Frankfurt but did lose the previous match by a 3-2 margin.

Eintracht Frankfurt have picked up 53 points in their away matches against Borussia Monchengladbach - more than any other opponent in their Bundesliga history.

The two teams have only played three matches before in Bundesliga's primetime slot - Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in all these games.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won only one of their last 18 Bundesliga games played in the primetime slot, but did secure their victory this season against RB Leipzig.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach have scored eight goals each from set-piece situations this season - the highest in the Bundesliga so far.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have recovered from their slow start to the campaign and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Mario Gotze can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in better form and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score - Yes

