Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 4-3 defeat against Union Berlin last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark this year. The hosts held Bayer Leverkusen to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Borussia Monchengladbach have a slight edge over Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 16 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 15 victories.
- Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-0 margin in April 2021.
- Borussia Monchengladbach are winless in their last 11 matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since 2011.
- Eintracht Frankfurt have lost each of their last two matches in the Bundesliga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 11 such games preceding this run.
- Borussia Monchengladbach are winless in their five matches at home in the Bundesliga this season and have not scored in three of these games.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction
Eintracht Frankfurt have an impressive squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The likes of Ansgar Knauff and Can Uzun can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Borussia Monchengladbach have struggled to make an impact so far and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes