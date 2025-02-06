Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts defeated VfB Stuttgart by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Trending

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach have a slight edge over Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 16 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 15 victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against them since 1987.

Eintracht Frankfurt have picked up 38 points from their 20 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their highest points tally at this stage of the season since the 1992-93 campaign.

After beginning the calendar year with three consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach have won each of their last two games in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in the Bundesliga in 2025 but have played out draws in their last two matches in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have an impressive squad at their disposal and have come into their own in recent months. Hugo Ekitike has been exceptional for his side and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have troubled Eintracht Frankfurt in the past but will be up against a formidable lineup on Saturday. Eintracht Frankfurt are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback