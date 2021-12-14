Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Aiming to snap their three-game losing streak and move into the top half of the Bundesliga table, Borussia Monchengladbach play host to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

The visitors picked up a morale-boosting win over Bayer Leverkusen last time out and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Borussia Monchengladbach failed to find their feet last Saturday as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig away from home.

Adolf Hütter’s side have now lost each of their most recent three games on the spin. This slump in form has seen them drop to 13th place in the Bundesliga standings after claiming 18 points from 15 games.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed an emphatic 5-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Prior to that, Oliver Glasner’s men failed to win each of their last two games, picking up one draw and losing one.

With 21 points from 15 games, Eintracht Frankfurt are currently ninth on the log and could rise as high as sixth with all three points on Wednesday.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head

With 16 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Borussia Monchengladbach head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Eintracht Frankfurt have picked up 10 wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: D-W-L-D-W

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Jordan Beyer and Jonas Hoffman are currently recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game. German midfielder Lars Stindl will also play no part in the game due to suspension.

Injured: Jordan Beyer, Jonas Hoffman

Suspended: Lars Stindl

Eintracht Frankfurt

Jens Hague remains the only injury concern for the visitors after recently picking up a hip injury.

Injured: Jens Hague

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Patrick Herrmann, Denis Zakaria, Kouadio Kone, Joe Scally; Laszlo Benes; Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Stefan Ilsanker, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka; Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The visitors will be seeking to arrest their slump in form, having lost each of their last three games. They head into the game unbeaten in each of their last six meetings with the visitors and we predict they will keep the ball rolling and come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Peter P