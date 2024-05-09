Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and can pack a punch on their day.

Borussia Monchengladbach are in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Werder Bremen in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 16 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams. Eintracht Frankfurt have secured 13 victories in this fixture and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach have several injury concerns with Shio Fukuda, Maximilian Wober, and Simon Walde carrying niggles at the moment. Christoph Kramer is currently unwell and might be ruled out of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Shio Fukuda, Simon Walde, Christoph Kramer, Grant-Leon Ranos, Tony Jantschke, Maximilian Wober

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Sasa Kalajdzic has suffered an ACL injury and has been ruled out for the foreseeable future. Sebastian Rode is recovering from surgery and will also be unavailable for this game.

Injured: Sasa Kalajdzic, Sebastian Rode

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-3): Omlin; Freidrich, Itakura, Elvedi; Scally, Weigl, Kone, Lainer; Hack, Honorat, Plea

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (4-4-2): Trapp; Tuta, Pacho, Koch, Max; Knauff, Skhiri, Ebimbe, Gotze; Marmoush, Ekitike

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have suffered damaging defeats over the past month and will need to work hard to get their campaign back on track. Mario Gotze and Ansgar Knauff can be effective on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt