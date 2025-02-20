Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg take on Borussia Monchengladbach in a crucial encounter at the Borussia Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Augsburg Preview

FC Augsburg are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against RB Leipzig last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts defeated Union Berlin by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Augsburg are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 matches apiece out of the last 31 games played between the two teams.

FC Augsburg have won five of their last eight matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga and have won each of their last two such games.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up 34 points from their 22 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their best tally at this stage of the season in five years.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up 10 points from their last five matches in the Bundesliga and are the second-best team in the competition in the second half of the season.

FC Augsburg are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Augsburg Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have come into their own since the turn of the year and will look to make the most of their excellent form. The hosts can be very effective on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

FC Augsburg have also managed to hit a purple patch in the Bundesliga and will look to hold their own against the home side. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 FC Augsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

