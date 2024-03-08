Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

The action continues in round 25 of the German Bundesliga as Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Koln lock horns at Borussia Park on Saturday.

Timo Schultz’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last six away matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Borussia Monchengladbach failed to pick up consecutive Bundesliga wins for the first time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Mainz last Saturday.

Prior to that, Gerardo Seoane’s side snapped their five-game winless run on February 24 courtesy of a resounding 5-2 victory over Bochum at Borussia Park.

With 26 points from 24 matches, Monchengladbach are currently 12th in the Bundesliga table but could move level with 10th-placed Augsburg with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Koln continued to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against title-chasing Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Schultz’s men have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory over nine-man Eintracht Frankfurt on February 3.

With 17 points from 24 matches, Koln are currently 16th in the league table, eight points behind 15th-placed Bochum just above the relegation playoff spot as the season approaches its business end.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Koln Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Borussia Monchengladbach boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

FC Koln have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Schultz’s side are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Borussia Monchengladbach, claiming four wins and one draw since February 2021.

Monchengladbach have lost just one of their last 11 competitive home games while picking up eight wins and two draws since the start of October.

Koln have failed to win their last six away matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming four draws since a 1-0 victory at Darmstadt on December 1.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Koln Prediction

Monchengladbach have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year and will be looking over their shoulders as they sit just nine points above the danger zone.

However, Seoane’s men have lost just one of their last 11 matches at Borussia Park and we see them claiming all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 FC Koln

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their last eight clashes)