Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024

Borussia Monchengladbach invite Freiburg to the Borussia-Park in their first Bundesliga game after the international break on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are unbeaten in four league outings, but the last three games have ended in draws. They drew 1-1 with Heidenheim in their previous outing. Robin Hack broke the deadlock in the ninth minute to give Monchengladbach the lead, while Eren Dinkçi equalised for Heidenheim in the 66th minute.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have one win in eight league outings. They lost 3-2 to leaders Bayer Leverkusen last time around at home. It was their second loss on the trot, having lost 5-0 to West Ham United in the UEFA Europa League earlier that week.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times across competitions, with Freiburg leading 15-13.

Their last four meetings have ended in draws, including a 3-3 stalemate in the reverse fixture in November.

Both teams have just one win in seven games in the fixture, with five games ending in draws.

Monchengladbach have one loss in 10 home games in the Bundesliga, winning five.

Freiburg have three wins in 10 away Bundesliga games, losing seven.

Monchengladbach have one loss in 13 home meetings against Freiburg and have not scored in two home games.

Monchengladbach have outscored Freiburg 46-36 in 26 league games and have conceded two more goals than the latter (48).

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Prediction

Monchengladbach are winless in four games across competitions. They have one win in four Bundesliga home games, drawing thrice. They have not scored in three of their last five meetings against Freiburg.

Manu Kone is the only confirmed absentee for Monchengladbach after the midfielder suffered a muscle injury during France U23's friendly against the USA U23 side this week. Alassane Plea is back from an injury but is not likely to start.

Freiburg, meanwhile, suffered back-to-back losses before the international break, conceding eight goals and scoring twice. They have one win in six away games across competitions, not scoring thrice.

Head coach Christian Streich has a lengthy absentee list. Noah Weisshaupt, Philipp Lienhart and Matthias Ginter are sidelined, while Roland Sallai is doubtful.

Their last four meetings have ended in draws. Considering the lengthy absentee list for Freiburg and their poor recent away record in the league, Monchengladbach should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monchengladbach 2-1 Freiburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Michael Gregoritsch to score or assist anytime - Yes