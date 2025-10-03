Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Freiburg at the Borussia-Park on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a poor start to their season and sit rock-bottom in the table with just two points as they continue to search for their first win of the campaign.

They suffered a 6-4 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in a thrilling clash last weekend, conceding all six goals less than 50 minutes into the contest before cutting the deficit to two in the final 20 minutes, with their comeback attempt falling flat.

Freiburg, meanwhile, kicked off their league campaign with heavy defeats against Augsburg and Koln but have since returned to form. They held on for a 1-1 draw in their last league outing, with Lukas Kubler opening the scoring from close range just three minutes after kick-off before their opponents equalized later in the half.

The visitors headed to Italy on Thursday where they faced Bologna in the UEFA Europa League, playing out a 1-1 draw. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Monchengladbach and Freiburg. The hosts have won 14 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 18 times with their other 17 contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last eight.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Gladbach have the joint-third-worst offensive and defensive records in the Bundesliga this season with five goals scored and 12 conceded after the first five rounds.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Prediction

Die Fohlen are without a win in their last 12 Bundesliga matches, a run stretching back to the start of April. They have lost three of their last four home matches and will need to improve if they are to secure a favorable result this weekend.

Breisgau-Brasilianer are on a five-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins in that period. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Freiburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

