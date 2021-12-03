Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga makes its return this weekend. Borussia Monchengladbach will host Freiburg at Borussia-Park on Sunday evening.

Borussia Monchengladbach's four-game unbeaten run came to an end at the weekend as they lost 4-1 to Koln away from home in the derby on Saturday. Jonas Hoffman drew his side level at the 74th minute before Koln responded with three goals in quick succession.

Die Fohlen sit 11th in the league with 18 points. They will look to return to winning ways when they host Freiburg on Sunday.

Freiburg also lost their last outing as they were beaten 2-1 by newly-promoted VfL Bochum on Saturday. The loss at the weekend marked a third straight defeat for the visitors.

The Breisgau Brazilians sit fourth in the Bundesliga with 22 points from 13 games. They will be looking to get their season, which they began ever so well, back on track at the weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Form Guide

There have been 32 meetings between Borussia Monchengladbach and Freiburg. The hosts have won 12 of those games, while the visitors have won one less. There have been nine draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season. Borussia Monchengladbach won the game 2-1. A Marcus Thuram brace completed a comeback for the hosts on the day after Rolland Sallai had previously put Freiburg ahead.

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-W-D-W-L

Freiburg Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-L-L-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Mamadou Doucoure, Breel Embolo, Jordan Beyer, Tony Jantschke and Christoph Kramer are all out with injuries and will play no part in the game at the weekend.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Breel Embolo, Tony Jantschke, Christoph Kramer, Jordan Beyer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Nils Petersen and Jonathan Schmid remain the two injury absentees for the visitors ahead of their game on Sunday.

Injured: Nils Petersen, Jonathan Schmid

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Patrick Herrmann, Denis Zakaria, Kouadio Kone, Joe Scally; Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann; Alassane Plea

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken; Manuel Gulde, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck; Christian Gunter, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Lukas Kubler; Woo-Yeong Jeong, Vicenzo Grifo, Lucas Holer

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach's away woes continued last weekend as they lost 4-1 to Koln. They will however be relishing their home advantage on a ground they haven't lost all season.

Freiburg have lost their last three games on the bounce, conceding two goals in each game. The visitors, who have lost none of their first 12 games across all competitions this season, will be desperate to get back to winning ways. Their wait may however extend past this weekend.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Freiburg

Edited by Shardul Sant