Borussia Monchengladbach vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th March 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Borussia Monchengladbach take on FSV Mainz in an important encounter at the Borussia Park on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side defeated RB Leipzig by a narrow 2-1 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts eased past FC Heidenheim by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 17 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's 14 victories.

After a winless run of nine matches on the trot against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, FSV Mainz are unbeaten in their last eight such games in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach and FSV Mainz have won only one of their last eight matches played out on a Friday in the Bundesliga and are set to play against each other on a Friday for the eighth time in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach and FSV Mainz have picked up 13 points each from their last six matches in the Bundesliga - only Bayern Munich have a better record during this period in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FSV Mainz Prediction

FSV Mainz have exceeded expectations so far this season and will need to play out of their skins to keep their place in the top four. Paul Nebel has been impressive for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have also come into their own this year and have a point to prove this week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 FSV Mainz

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: FSV Mainz to score first - Yes

