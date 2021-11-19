Borussia Monchengladbach vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Borussia Monchengladbach will host a struggling Greuther Furth side in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and the hosts will hope to start positively after the international break.

Monchengladbach have struggled for consistency despite having a talented squad, and will look to push before the winter break.

In Furth, Monchengladbach have the perfect opposition to play against after the distraction of the international break.

Things are looking bleak for Greuther Furth as they are the only side in the Bundesliga yet to win a game. A record of 10 losses and a single draw means they have collected just one point so far this season.

Furth will be massive underdogs against Monchengladbach, and will hope to make it a close contest. They have managed to score in four of their last five games and will look to test the Gladbach defense.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Greuther Furth Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams is heavily one-sided as Gladbach have won eight of the 10 games between the two sides.

#DieFohlen #BMGSGF 🎙️ Hütter: "We know that we can improve our performances, particularly away. We will do all we can to pick up as many points as possible before the winter break." 🎙️ Hütter: "We know that we can improve our performances, particularly away. We will do all we can to pick up as many points as possible before the winter break."#DieFohlen #BMGSGF https://t.co/rOv06MP0tc

There have been two draws, and Furth have not won this fixture even once. They will hope to change that come Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Greuther Furth form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Greuther Furth Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Monchengladbach have several injury issues. Manager Adi Hutter will be without Louis Beyer, Mamadou Doucoure, Nico Elvedi, Breel Embolo, Tony Jantschke and Christoph Kramer.

#DieFohlen #BMGSCF 🎙️ Hütter at the pre-match presser: "We're hoping that @bensebainiRams comes back fully fit. We're quite thin defensively, as Kramer, @tonyjantschke , Beyer and Lainer are all still sidelined." 🎙️ Hütter at the pre-match presser: "We're hoping that @bensebainiRams comes back fully fit. We're quite thin defensively, as Kramer, @tonyjantschke, Beyer and Lainer are all still sidelined."#DieFohlen #BMGSCF https://t.co/9jaW4JP1f7

Stefan Lainer is also a doubt as he lacks match fitness.

Injured: Louis Beyer, Mamadou Doucoure, Nico Elvedi, Breel Embolo, Tony Jantschke, Christoph Kramer

Doubtful: Stefan Lainer

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth

Greuther Furth are expected to be without Justin Hoogma, Gian-Luca Itter, Gideon Jung, Jessic Ngankam and Nick Viergever.

Injured: Justin Hoogma, Gian-Luca Itter, Gideon Jung, Jessic Ngankam and Nick Viergever

Unavailable: Gian-Luca Itter

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Greuther Furth Predicted Lineups

Probable Borussia Monchengladbach XI: Yann Sommer; Joe Scally, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini, Luca Netz; Florian Neuhaus, Dennis Zakaria; Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann; Alassane Plea

Probable Greuther Furth XI: Marius Funk; Marco Meyerhöfer, Maximilian Bauer, Nunoo Sarpei, Jetro Willems; Sebastian Griesbeck, Max Christiansen; Jeremy Dudziak, Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota; Cedric Itten

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have the better team on paper and should get the job done at home despite suffering several injuries.

For Furth, the long winless run is likely to go on as they have struggled since being promoted to the top flight.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Greuther Furth

