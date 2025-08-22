Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hamburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Hamburg at the Borussia-Park on Sunday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side endured a difficult finish to their league campaign last season, going winless in their final seven outings to record a fourth consecutive bottom-half league finish and will be keen to snap that streak this season.

Ad

Gladbach were bright in pre-season, winning six of their eight friendly outings and carried that momentum into competitive action last weekend as they beat Atlas Delmenhorst in the DFB Pokal. They only managed a 3-2 victory over the fifth-tier side, but could and should have scored more goals after creating multiple big chances.

Hamburg, meanwhile, enjoyed a memorable campaign in the second tier last season as they clinched promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. They, however, struggled for results in their pre-season campaign and will hope they can find good form now that it matters the most.

Ad

Trending

Like their weekend opponents, they also enjoyed a winning start to their cup campaign last time out, beating Pirmasens 2-1 on the road.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hamburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 110th meeting between Monchengladbach and Hamburg. The home side have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won 43 times, with their other 29 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in May 2018, which the visitors won 2-1.

Recent editions of this contest have been closely contested, with both sides recording two wins and a draw in their last five.

Hamburg were the highest-scoring side in the German second tier last season with a goal tally of 78.

Ad

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hamburg Prediction

Die Fohlen were defensively suspect but offensively adventurous in their cup outing last weekend and will be looking to build on the latter this Sunday. They have the home advantage this weekend, but will need to do a professional job if they are to pick up maximum points against the newly-promoted side.

HSV ended pre-season with five consecutive defeats, failing to score any goals in three of those games. They are underdogs heading into the weekend clash and could open their league season with a defeat.

Ad

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hamburg

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hamburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gladbach to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More