Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hamburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Borussia Monchengladbach will host Hamburg at the Borussia-Park on Sunday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side endured a difficult finish to their league campaign last season, going winless in their final seven outings to record a fourth consecutive bottom-half league finish and will be keen to snap that streak this season.
Gladbach were bright in pre-season, winning six of their eight friendly outings and carried that momentum into competitive action last weekend as they beat Atlas Delmenhorst in the DFB Pokal. They only managed a 3-2 victory over the fifth-tier side, but could and should have scored more goals after creating multiple big chances.
Hamburg, meanwhile, enjoyed a memorable campaign in the second tier last season as they clinched promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. They, however, struggled for results in their pre-season campaign and will hope they can find good form now that it matters the most.
Like their weekend opponents, they also enjoyed a winning start to their cup campaign last time out, beating Pirmasens 2-1 on the road.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hamburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the 110th meeting between Monchengladbach and Hamburg. The home side have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won 43 times, with their other 29 contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in May 2018, which the visitors won 2-1.
- Recent editions of this contest have been closely contested, with both sides recording two wins and a draw in their last five.
- Hamburg were the highest-scoring side in the German second tier last season with a goal tally of 78.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hamburg Prediction
Die Fohlen were defensively suspect but offensively adventurous in their cup outing last weekend and will be looking to build on the latter this Sunday. They have the home advantage this weekend, but will need to do a professional job if they are to pick up maximum points against the newly-promoted side.
HSV ended pre-season with five consecutive defeats, failing to score any goals in three of those games. They are underdogs heading into the weekend clash and could open their league season with a defeat.
Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hamburg
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hamburg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Gladbach to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)